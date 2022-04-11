Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Shares in COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Initiative

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is sharing in $3.1 million set aside by the state to support 42 community health centers to increase awareness and access to vaccines in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The money is in addition to $5 million being distributed to community health centers for walk-in vaccination services. Greater Lawrence Family Health Center operates clinics in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence.

“These trusted community-based organizations know their communities best,” said state Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “They use their knowledge and relationships to expand the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the unique health equity needs of the communities and populations they serve—needs that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.”

The grants are the result of an award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Commonwealth, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance. Money supports community organizations and community health centers to continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

