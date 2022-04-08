Podcast: J. G. Whittier School Talent Show Today Helps Pay for Upcoming Moana JR.

Haverhill’s John Greenleaf Whittier School Drama Club is preparing for its upcoming production of Disney’s Moana JR. in June, but the club must raise money first with donations and its fourth annual talent show this afternoon, April 8.

J.G. Whittier music and drama teacher Bobby Gariepy appeared live over WHAV last week, talking about the talent show taking place at 3:30 p.m. in the John Greenleaf Whittier School auditorium.

“We have some fifth and sixth grade girls who have fantastic singing voices, so they are going to be singing some songs for you. I have one kid who is doing card tricks, and then I’m also performing a song and the Willie Wonka Drama Club will be performing as well. A couple of other fun things. It looks like some teachers will be performing too. So, you know, that will be fun to see as well,” he said.

Tickets for the talent show are $5 online at JGWDrama.com and $7 at the door. Money raised will help pay for the production of Moana JR., taking place June 3-5 at the school. Auditions for roles in the show are open to Haverhill Public School students in grades 3 through 9, taking place April 11-13. Students may sign up for the auditions at JGWDrama.com, where donations are also accepted.

It’s been a busy year for the John Greenleaf Whittier Drama Club.

“We started this year doing Willie Wonka Jr. We had the rights to the musical for a couple of years because of COVID. We were finally able to put up a production in December and, using that, we are spring boarding into our spring production of Moana JR.

Moana JR. is a story about an adventurous teenager who embarks on a daring mission across the Pacific Ocean to save her people. Today’s talent show helps pay for licensing fees.

