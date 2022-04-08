Easter Basket Drive Seeks Donors to Help 50 Needy Children

Giving Easter baskets to 50 needy children is the goal of Ann Coughlin who is working with Emmaus, Sacred Hearts Parish and All Saints Parish.

Coughlin said the baskets will be filled with Discovery Toys and books, designed for healthy learning and development; candy; and dental supplies. Baskets may be sponsored for $30 each.

Checks may be made out to Ann Coughlin or Baskets of Joy and mailed to Coughlin at 11 Lanen Ave., Groveland, MA 01834. Those with question or wish to use Venmo may call 978-500-3791.

