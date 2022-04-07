Methuen Opens Riverside Drive Boat Ramp for Season

Methuen’s Riverside Drive Boat Ramp opened this week for the season with dock sections and gangway installed.

Normal hours of operation are daily from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

“Many thanks to our Conservation and Department of Public Works, Tree Departments and the State Office of Fishing and Boating Access for helping to get this valuable resource ready for use by our citizens,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “As the nice weather approaches, this is one more outdoor recreational activity available to the public.”

Those with questions may call Tina Conway at 978-983-8505 or email [email protected].

