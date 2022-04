Pentucket Kiwanis is having its Sixth Annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” this Saturday.

Children may color eggs and are eligible to win prizes. There will be pancakes, eggs and bacon or sausage.

The breakfast takes place Saturday, April 9, from 8-11 a.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. Breakfast is free for children, but donations are accepted.

