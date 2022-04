The public has an opportunity tonight to learn how school enrollment, business development and population growth are affecting housing.

The Haverhill Housing Forum is sponsored by the City of Haverhill, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and the Massachusetts Housing Partnership. It takes place tonight, Wednesday, April 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at HC Media, Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Doors open with dinner at 5:30.

