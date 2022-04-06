Haverhill-Based Historic New England, Other Groups Receive State Tourism Recovery Grants

Area tourism groups, including Haverhill-based Historic New England, are divvying up $4 million in grants to 80 tourism organizations, chambers of commerce and communities as part of the state’s Travel and Tourism Recovery Grant Program.

Money from the pilot program is dedicated to marketing projects that support the “My Local MA campaign, enhance tourism recovery and have the potential to increase non-resident visitation. The program’s goal is to strengthen the Massachusetts economy through the development and enhancement of the state’s tourism industry.”

Historic New England, formerly known as Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities, was awarded $36,000 from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development and the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism.

The organization said it plans to rebuild attendance at 21 historic sites by promoting the reopening of all sites this spring for tours, events and its new exhibition “Loud, Naked & In Three Colors, The History of Tattooing in Boston.”

Other grant recipients include Essex National Heritage Commission and North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, which are receiving $37,000 each.

Salem-based Essex National Heritage Commission seeks to attract new visitors to Boston’s North Shore by “expanding the social media and web presence of the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway through new content development and a free and paid social media campaign targeted to drive visitors from greater New England, New York and New Jersey.”

North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau of Salisbury plans a digital advertising campaign, including a paid YouTube component, static display ads and video to attract visitors from the state and beyond.

