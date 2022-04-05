Multicultural Festival Names Kelley as Project Manager for August Event

Shawna Kelley will again serve as project manager for this summer’s Multicultural Festival in Haverhill.

As project manager, Kelley has been tasked with growing the festival by welcoming the public and organizing food trucks, vendor tables, musicians and activities for children and adults.

“We are hoping to have a great Multicultural Festival with many cultures from all across our great city. We cannot wait to see what Shawna and her team brings to the table in 2022,” said Council Chairperson Nathan Webster.

Kelley is a graphic artist and her hobby of working at Music Festivals, like Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival and the Rhythm and Roots Festival, merged with her art and into a career when she became the concert program manager at Brandeis University after moving to Haverhill in 2004. Kelley went on to volunteer for community groups such as Team Haverhill, Creative Haverhill and the Haverhill Cultural Council, becoming an advocate for music and arts in her new hometown.

She participated in downtown events, including River Ruckus, KidsFest and the Make Some Noise Concert Series. Kelley serves as administrator for Phoenix Rising Church and sits on the boards of Merrimack Valley Music and Arts and the Belleville Roots Stage.

The Multicultural Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 6, in Haverhill.

