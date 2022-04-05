Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Invites Community to Join Walk for Youth April 30

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is hosting its Walk for Youth—a 1.5 mile walk through downtown Haverhill—at the end of the month in support of the Club’ youth programs.

The first 50 donors who give $100 or more towards will be listed on the 2022 Walk for Youth t-shirt. The walk takes place on Saturday, April 30, beginning at 10 a.m., from the Club at 55 Emerson St., Haverhill.

The community is welcome to join Club members and their families and receive a complimentary t-shirt. No pre-registration is required. Donations may be made online at haverhillbgc.org/donate and select 2022 Walk for Youth, or by sending a check, payable to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill MA 01830 with “2022 Walk for Youth” on the memo line.

The 2022 Walk for Youth lead sponsor is Children’s Health Care of Haverhill and Newburyport with additional support from Bank of New England, Haverhill Bank and Pentucket Bank.

For more information or to become involved, contact Director of Development Melissa deFriesse by calling 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or emailing [email protected].

