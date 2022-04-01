Roster Shows Which Former Bruins Take on Haverhill Police Saturday in Benefit Game

Fifteen former Boston Bruins hockey players are on the list to take on the Haverhill Police Hockey Club for a benefit game tomorrow.

The newly released roster shows the Bruins Alumni team includes Cleon Daskalakis, Reggie Lemelin. Kenny Hodge, Rick Smith, Ken Linseman, Tom Songin, Mark Mowers, Frank Simonetti, Bill Bennett, Steve Leach, Mike Mottau, John Carter, Bruce Crowder. Dave Shaw and Andrew Alberts. (See more information about the players below.)

Sgt. James B. Keenan, president of the Haverhill Police Relief Association, told WHAV fans will have a chance to meet the players. “In between periods, the Bruins Alumni supply a souvenir autograph book and those attending will have a chance to meet those players and get autographs,” he said.

The fundraiser benefits the death/disability benefit fund of the Haverhill Police Relief Association.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child under 12, and available in the Haverhill Police Station lobby, by emailing [email protected] or available at the game Saturday April 2, 2 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Rink, behind Haverhill High School.

Besides the game, the Haverhill Police Relief Association will be collecting canned and paper goods and toiletries for donation to Sacred Hearts Parish Food Pantry, where Father John Delaney also serves as the police department’s chaplain.

#35 Goalie Cleon Daskalakis 3 years with Boston Bruins #1 Forward Reggie Lemelin 15 years in NHL; 6 years with Boston Bruins #10 Forward Kenny Hodge 4 years in NHL; 2 years with Boston Bruins #10 Defense Rick Smith 11 NHL seasons, 8 years with Boston Bruins #13 Forward Ken Linseman 14 NHL seasons; 5 ½ seasons with Boston Bruins #17 Forward Tom Songin Boston College; 3 years with Boston Bruins #18 Forward Mark Mowers 7 NHL seasons, 1 with Boston Bruins #21 Defense Frank Simonetti 4 years with Boston Bruins #23 Forward Bill Bennett 2 years in NHL; 1 with Boston Bruins #27 Forward Steve Leach 15 NHL seasons; 5 with Boston Bruins #27 Defense Mike Mottau 8 NHL seasons; 1 with Boston Bruins #31 Forward John Carter 8 NHL seasons; 6 with Boston Bruins #32 Forward Bruce Crowder 4 years in NHL; 3 with Boston Bruins #34 Defense Dave Shaw 16 NHL seasons; 3 with Boston Bruins #41 Defense Andrew Alberts 9 NHL seasons 4 with Boston Bruins

