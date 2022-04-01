Roster Shows Which Former Bruins Take on Haverhill Police Saturday in Benefit Game

Ken Linseman played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League for the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also played one season in the World Hockey Association for the Birmingham Bulls. (Meowwcat, Creative Commons.)

Rick Smith played from 1968 until 1981 in the National Hockey League and the World Hockey Association. He won the Stanley Cup in 1970 with the Boston Bruins. (Dan4th Nicholas, Creative Commons.)

Fifteen former Boston Bruins hockey players are on the list to take on the Haverhill Police Hockey Club for a benefit game tomorrow.

The newly released roster shows the Bruins Alumni team includes Cleon Daskalakis, Reggie Lemelin. Kenny Hodge, Rick Smith, Ken Linseman, Tom Songin, Mark Mowers, Frank Simonetti, Bill Bennett, Steve Leach, Mike Mottau, John Carter, Bruce Crowder. Dave Shaw and Andrew Alberts. (See more information about the players below.)

Sgt. James B. Keenan, president of the Haverhill Police Relief Association, told WHAV fans will have a chance to meet the players. “In between periods, the Bruins Alumni supply a souvenir autograph book and those attending will have a chance to meet those players and get autographs,” he said.

The fundraiser benefits the death/disability benefit fund of the Haverhill Police Relief Association.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child under 12, and available in the Haverhill Police Station lobby, by emailing [email protected] or available at the game Saturday April 2, 2 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Rink, behind Haverhill High School.

Besides the game, the Haverhill Police Relief Association will be collecting canned and paper goods and toiletries for donation to Sacred Hearts Parish Food Pantry, where Father John Delaney also serves as the police department’s chaplain.

#35GoalieCleon Daskalakis3 years with Boston Bruins
#1ForwardReggie Lemelin15 years in NHL; 6 years with Boston Bruins
#10ForwardKenny Hodge4 years in NHL; 2 years with Boston Bruins
#10DefenseRick Smith11 NHL seasons, 8 years with Boston Bruins
#13ForwardKen Linseman14 NHL seasons; 5 ½ seasons with Boston Bruins
#17ForwardTom SonginBoston College; 3 years with Boston Bruins
#18ForwardMark Mowers7 NHL seasons, 1 with Boston Bruins
#21DefenseFrank Simonetti4 years with Boston Bruins
#23ForwardBill Bennett2 years in NHL; 1 with Boston Bruins
#27ForwardSteve Leach15 NHL seasons; 5 with Boston Bruins
#27DefenseMike Mottau8 NHL seasons; 1 with Boston Bruins
#31ForwardJohn Carter8 NHL seasons; 6 with Boston Bruins
#32ForwardBruce Crowder4 years in NHL; 3 with Boston Bruins
#34DefenseDave Shaw16 NHL seasons; 3 with Boston Bruins
#41DefenseAndrew Alberts9 NHL seasons 4 with Boston Bruins

