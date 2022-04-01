Rebuilding Together Set to Help Low-Income Homeowners with Repairs Saturday, April 30

Haverhill residents have an opportunity to help repair homes for those who are physically or financially unable to take care of those needs themselves.

Rebuilding Together Day, which takes place Saturday, April 30, is a project of Rebuilding Together of Greater Haverhill to assist low-income homeowners by providing necessary repairs to their homes. Maureen McGonagle, the organization’s director, told the City Council on Tuesday this will be the first project for the group in three years as a result of COVID-19. She said there are 8-10 homes on the list this year and she is looking for skilled and unskilled laborers to help.

“If anybody would like to volunteer, they could email [email protected]. That morning, we meet at the Elks Lodge on Summer Street at 7:30 a.m. It kicks off with a breakfast and then wrap it up by 8:30 and go disperse to the projects,” she said.

Councilors praised Rebuilding Together’s efforts and, by a vote of 8-0, with Councilor Michael S. McGonagle abstaining, agreed to waive any required building fees, allow the placement of a dumpster at the public works garage site on Primrose Street for three days while work is ongoing and to allow that facility to remain open until 3 p.m. on April 30.

