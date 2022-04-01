Fifth Annual Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night Set for Friday, April 8

Are you smarter than a Kiwanian? The Fifth Annual Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night seeks to find out.

The trivia contest, with up to 10 people per team, takes place Friday, April 8, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and game starting at 6:30, at Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St., Haverhill.

Tickets are $40 per person if received by today, April 1, or $45 and includes trivia, sandwiches, dessert, coffee at the start and pizza at halftime. Raffles and a cash bar are additional.

Tickets are available online, by check mailed to Pentucket Kiwanis, P.O. Box 123, Washington Square, Haverhill MA 01831 or cash to any member or at the door.

Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charities, including annual high school scholarships, Community Meals Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Buttonwoods Museum, Community Action and Zins Playground Rebuild.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...