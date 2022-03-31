Podcast: Haverhill Police Relief Association Hockey Team Takes on Bruins Alumni Saturday



Members of the Haverhill Police Relief Association hockey team are sharpening their skates and preparing for their upcoming game with the Boston Bruins Alumni this Saturday.

The game, whose proceeds help provide support for the officers of the Haverhill Police Department and their families, takes place this Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Rink, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. Sgt. James B. Keenan, president of the Haverhill Police Relief Association, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, told listeners the team is ready for gametime

“They practice about once a week, on their nights off. I don’t know exactly where they do their practicing, but they’re in a league and had a pretty good season last year,” he said.

Keenan says fans attending the game will also have a chance to meet “The Big Bad Bruins.”

“In between periods, the Bruins Alumni supply a souvenir autograph book and those attending will have a chance to meet those players and get autographs,” he said.

Besides the game, the Haverhill Police Relief Association will be collecting canned and paper goods and toiletries for donation to Sacred Hearts Parish Food Pantry, where Father John Delaney also serves as the police department’s chaplin.

The Haverhill Police Relief Association has been around for 67 years.

“We were established in 1955. It’s an association that assists the members if there is a death, or a disability, in the family to help them along. And, we do a lot of things for the retirees at this point. We also maintain the memorial outside the station, so that’s pretty much what the umbrella of the Relief Association is,” Keenan explained.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child under 12, and available in the Haverhill Police Station lobby, by emailing [email protected] or available on game day, this Saturday April 2, 2 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Rink, next to Haverhill High School.

