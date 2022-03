A presentation on fairy gardens takes place when the Atkinson Garden Club has its next open meeting.

Kicking off spring, Dian Mathews discusses “The Faerie Queene,” featuring Fairy and Hobbit Gardens. Mathews is a master gardener through the UNH Extension Service.

The free meeting takes place Wednesday, April 6, starting with light refreshments at 6 p.m., at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson, N.H.

