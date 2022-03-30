Pentucket Regional High School Athletes Score in New Balance Indoor Nationals

A number of Pentucket Regional High School athletes scored successes in the recent New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan, New York, against other top athletes from across the country.

The 4×200-meter relay team, with Sydney Trout, Reese Gallant, Sage Smith and Emily Rubio, finished in 16th place in the Rising Stars division. Their time of 1:48.33 was a team-best by two seconds.

The girls sprint medley relay team, with Rubio, Smith, Gallant and Phoebe Rubio, finished in 12th place in the Rising Stars division with a time of 4:25.04.

Emily Rubio finished sixth in the girls championship pentathlon with 3,178 points, becoming the first Pentucket student athlete to earn All-American honors. She also won the high jump event with a jump of 1.67 meters.

Phoebe Rubio finished 20th in the Girls Emerging Elite 800-meter race, with a personal best time of 2:23.81.

Alex Bishop qualified for Nationals by winning the State Championship with a personal best and school record high jump of 6 feet, 5 inches.

“It is very exciting to have athletes qualify and compete at a national meet,” Coach Steve Derro said. “They worked so hard all season to get to that point and I couldn’t be any prouder of their accomplishments.”

“To have so many athletes qualify for this meet is a testament to the time and effort each one of them has put into the season,” Coach Keith Sherman said. “To watch them compete at this level, and how they represented their team and their community, was excellent to see. As coaches, we are very proud these athletes and their teammates as a whole.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...