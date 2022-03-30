Haverhill and Lawrence Police Receive State Staffing Grants for Overtime, Shift Coverage

Both Haverhill and Lawrence Police Departments were formally awarded state public safety staffing grants Tuesday aimed at helping communities maintain local public safety and emergency response services.

Haverhill was awarded $ 255,200, while Lawrence received $994,999. They were among 16 police and fire departments to seek money from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research for recruitment, retention and shift coverage.

“The Municipal Public Safety Grant Program empowers local leaders by providing additional resources to help meet public safety needs in their communities,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “We appreciate our strong collaboration with municipalities across the Commonwealth and are grateful for the protection and life-saving work performed by our first responders.”

The state said the cities were among 10 facing police and/or fire department staffing shortfalls that submitted applications for support. Money may be used to restore, retain or hire police and fire personnel or for overtime, if needed, to provide adequate shift coverage and maintain appropriate staffing levels.

