Saugus High School Students to Begin ‘Immersive Early College’ at Northern Essex Community College

Northern Essex Community College will soon be welcoming Saugus High School students as part of the state’s added support for Early College programs.

Saugus was awarded $150,000 as it joins the college in, what the state Executive Office of Education described Monday as, “large-scale, with at least 400 students or the whole school participating.” The state said the new “immersive early college” model provides students with an opportunity to earn a minimum of 30 college credits prior to graduating high school.

“The more communities that launch early college programs, particularly in our Gateway Cities, the more we can provide opportunities to students that help close achievement and workforce gaps,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “By creating and supplementing designated early college programs with our municipal partners, our administration aims to break down barriers that persist between high school and higher education.”

The Executive Office of Education said increasing the number of high school students who take college courses and earn college credits at no cost was the aim of this round of grants totaling $1.3 million. The state expects approximately 8,700 students will be enrolled in early college programs by the 2024-2025 school year. The programs combine traditional high school courses with an opportunity to earn college credit at a college or university. Currently, there are approximately 5,400 students enrolled in early college courses at 50 high schools across the Commonwealth.

Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School was also approved to begin an Early College partnership with North Shore Community College, while Haverhill and Lawrence public schools were awarded $75,000 each to expand partnerships with Northern Essex Community College.

