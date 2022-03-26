I-495 Haverhill Bridge Project in Final Phase; Lanes Close This Week Partly for Ward Hill Overpass Work

The Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement and widening project in Haverhill is in its final phase with completion scheduled for June.

Meanwhile, there are lane closings planned this week to allow truck access to the work area, continuing guardrail installation and begin moving materials in place for repair of the Ward Hill highway overpass. The left lane of the overpass closed more than two years after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a deteriorated concrete substructure.

A northbound left lane closes between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day.

On the southbound side of I-495, the left lane closes between exits 107 and 106 Tuesday, March 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., while the right lane closes in the same area Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

During this final phase, according to construction documents, the median between the northbound and southbound lanes is being reconstructed in preparation for the opening of remaining northbound bridge lanes. The median was used as a temporary traffic crossover lane when the southbound bridge was demolished. This past winter called for demolition of the old bridge piers, construction of crash walls for new piers and removal of the temporary trestle.

SPS New England of Salisbury was awarded the design-build project and HNTB is the lead designer.

When the $102 million project is completed this summer, both bridges will have three travel lanes, one future travel lane and two breakdown lanes. The northbound bridge will also have an exit-only lane to relieve congestion at the River Street exit for Westgate Center.

The federal government is paying 80% of the project with the state paying the remaining 20%.

