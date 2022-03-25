Ziegler to Moderate Fireside Chat with State Auditor Suzanne Bump

Methuen City Council Vice Chair Eunice Ziegler, chair of the Women Elected Municipal Officials group, will moderate a fireside chat with Auditor Suzanne Bump during a half-day spring symposium.

Women Elected Municipal Officials, a subgroup of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, is having the event. “Reimagining Equitable Leadership,” Saturday, April 2, at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Marlborough.

Zeigler is also a candidate for state senate for the newly drawn Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen seat.

Two panel discussions follow later in the morning: “Equity First: Approaching Leadership Through an Equity Lens,” featuring elected officials from Westborough, Somerville, Pittsfield and Malden, and “Navigating Transparency and Expectations in Communications,” which includes Needham public information officer Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, KP Law managing attorney Lauren Goldberg and Archipelago Strategies Group CEO Josiane Martinez.

Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner moderates the second session.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...