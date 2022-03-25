Pentucket Regional High School Students Score Big at DECA State Career Development Conference

Pentucket Regional High School’s DECA chapter recently achieved several honors at the 63rd annual Massachusetts DECA State Career Development Conference.

Hannah Linehan, a senior from Merrimac, earned State Champion honors in Financial Consulting. For the second consecutive year, Linehan will represent Pentucket at the International Career Development Conference, being held April 23-26 in Atlanta, Ga.

Two students finished in the top 12 in their discipline. Senior Ava Spencer of Groveland placed in Financial Consulting, while Sophomore Helen Burke of Groveland placed in Principles of Business Management and Administration. Spencer and Burke earned medallions, and will serve as alternates at the ICDC.

Senior Alex Pedersen of West Newbury earned a medallion for a top-six finish in the written portion of Integrated Marketing Campaign-Service.

DECA, a nonprofit business and marketing student organization, works with high schools and colleges to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

The Pentucket DECA Chapter is advised by Special Education Teacher Madison Estes and Business Teacher John Moloney. Estes founded the chapter in the 2018-2019 school year.

“Our DECA Chapter has grown every year, and as a District we are proud of what it has achieved in such a short period,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said. “We congratulate Hannah for her State Championship, and Ava, Helen, and Alex on their strong performances.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...