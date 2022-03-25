Greater Haverhill Arts Association Offers Robert Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship

Area high school seniors are invited to apply for the Robert Gablosky Memorial Art Scholarship.

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association administers the scholarship on behalf of the Gablosky family. It is open to graduating seniors who are continuing their education in the visual arts and are from Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Masconomet, Pentucket and Timberlane or private and home-school students in the districts.

The scholarship will not be less than $1,000 and the recipient will be announced and awarded during the reception of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association Annual Student Art Exhibit Sunday, May 1, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Students must apply online by Monday, April 18, at ghaa.art.

