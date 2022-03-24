Tousignant Becomes Cross Country Coach at Northern Essex Community College

David Tousignant is Northern Essex Community College’s new men’s and women’s cross country coach.

College Director of Athletics Dan Blair said Tousignant began his duties Monday. Tousignant has 17 years of track and field and cross country coaching experience at the high school level in the Merrimack Valley. He was a member of the track and field coaching staff at Billerica Memorial High School and, previously, spent time on the staffs at Greater Lowell Technical High School, Burlington and Tewksbury High Schools and Notre Dame Academy. He has been the head coach of three different high school cross-country programs at Innovation Academy in Tyngsborough, Matignon High School and Lexington Christian Academy.

“I’m pleased to welcome Coach Tousignant to the Knights Athletic Department and look forward to seeing him grow our cross country program. His experience throughout the Merrimack Valley should prove beneficial to our program,” Blair said.

As a collegian, Tousignant was nationally ranked in the Decathlon as a member of the track and field team at Boston College. He is a retired Lowell Police detective sergeant where he served 33 years. He is a member of the Massachusetts Track and Field Coaches Association and earned National Coaching Certification from USA Track and Field.

