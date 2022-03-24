Haverhill Public Works Issues Annual Call for Pothole Reports

The Haverhill Public Works Department is turning to pothole repair now that spring has arrived.

The department is asking residents to report potholes by telephone, website or email and not via social media, which isn’t fully monitored.

Residents may dial 311 locally for the call center or dial 978-358-1311 if calling from out of town, visit the 311 website or emailing either [email protected] or [email protected].

In years past, Mayor James J. Fiorentini cautioned residents to know the difference between a pothole and a sinkhole. He explained potholes generally occur when a road crack collects water and freezes, while a sinkhole may be the result of an underlying problem such as a water main issue.

“Haverhill is one of the largest geographic cities in the state with 228 center lane road miles, so please be patient and please keep letting us know where the potholes are,” the mayor said previously.

