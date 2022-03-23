Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica, and In Memory Honor Roll Comes to VA Bedford



The Wall That Heals, three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, is coming to Massachusetts in September with local Vietnam veterans who died eligible to be honored as part of the In Memory Honor Roll in the mobile Education Center.

The Wall That Heals will be open Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 22-25, at the Veterans Administration Edith Norse Rogers Hospital in Bedford, part of the VA Healthcare System. Kat Bailey, VA Public affairs officer, was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program.

“So it’s really, really cool. The Wall that Heals is transported from community to community. So, Methuen is a sister community that’s going to have the wall, in September as well. It comes in a 53-foot trailer and when it’s parked, it’s open to the exhibits built into its sides that tells the story of the Vietnam War and wall and divisive era in American history,” she explained.

Bailey said thousands of visitors are expected every day during the time The Wall is in Bedford. She added one of the most interesting parts of having The Wall is the segment that goes with it known as the In Memory Program.

“It honors the Vietnam veterans who died after returning home, and all veterans from Massachusetts are honored in the In Memory program. It will have their photo and their name on display as part of the mobile education center when the Wall That Heals is here. And, to honor a veteran is free and it’s a really simple application process and all that information is up on our website.”

The web address is va.gov/bedford-health-care. Bailey said the VA Hospital in Bedford is the only federal location that will be hosting The Wall that Heals this year, and sponsors and volunteers are needed. Those interested may email [email protected].

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...