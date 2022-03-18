I-495 Construction Update: Lane Closings This Week in Haverhill for Guardrail Installation

There will be both northbound and southbound Interstate 495 lane closings this week in Haverhill for guardrail installations and construction access to the median.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a left lane closes on I-495 northbound, between exits 106 and 107, Ward Hill and River Street, Monday, March 21, through Thursday, March 24, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

There will also be a left lane closing on I-495 southbound, between exits 107 and 106, Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, March 23, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day.

Officials said drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

