Plaistow, N.H, Police Promote D’Auria and Coakley to Sergeants

Plaistow, N.H, Police Department promoted two officers to sergeant during Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

Sworn is to their new ranks were Officers Robert D’Auria and Kyle Coakley with their families and members of the public present.

Sgt. Robert D’Auria has been a police officer with Plaistow since 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State College and is one of the department’s field training officers and a firearms instructor. He has attended training classes while employed by the department and will attend a two-week First Line Supervisors Course, sponsored by the New England Chiefs of Police Association in Rhode Island. D’Auria had his wife and two daughters pin on his sergeant’s badge.

Coakley has been a town police officer w since 2016. He holds an associate’s from Northern Essex Community College and has been assigned to the Detective Unit since 2020. He attended numerous trainings and is a member of the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and one of the department’s taser instructors. He will also be attending the First Line Supervisors Course at the end of this month or in the coming months. Coakley had his fiancé pin om his sergeant’s badge.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...