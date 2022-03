Pentucket Kiwanis Club is accepting scholarship applications from seniors through Monday, April 4.

Three students will each receive $1,000 awards.

Eligible students are seniors from Haverhill High, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High Pentucket Regional, Bradford Christian Academy and any Haverhill senior graduating from other schools are or homeschooled.

For more information, email Justine Maguire at [email protected].

