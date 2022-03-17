Updated: Haverhill Resident Dies Following Two-Alarm Fire at Pilling Street Apartment Building

A 60-year-old woman is dead following a two-alarm fire last night in a six-apartment building on Haverhill’s Pilling Street.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the as-yet unidentified woman, a first-floor resident, was found as firefighters entered the 40 Pilling St. home just after 10 p.m. A statement this morning said, “The most likely cause of the fire was smoking while home oxygen was in use, which fire officials said can make materials ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than they would otherwise.”

“I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones following last night’s tragedy,” said O’Brien. “I also want to remind the community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, and smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous because oxygen makes it easier for a fire to start and spread. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke.”

“Three deaths were linked to smoking and home oxygen in Massachusetts last year, triple the number from the year before,” said state Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Any open flame is a fire hazard when oxygen is in use, including matches, lighters, candles, stoves, and fireplaces. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”

O’Brien said fire damage to the building was largely limited to the left, first floor apartment. He said, however, smoke damage throughout meant the other 10 residents were unable to return to their apartments.

The fire was first reported by telephone by a second-floor tenant who smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors. Engine 1 out of High Street was the first to arrive and firefighters “extinguished the fire as they went,” O’Brien said. The crew found the victim, who was taken by Trinity EMS to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill.

