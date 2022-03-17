Association Names Northern Essex Community College’s Blair as Athletics Director of the Year

Northern Essex Community College Athletic Director Daniel M. Blair is one of the recipients of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year Award.

The award spans seven divisions, including NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA. It highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished and how successfully we managed the program over the last 24 months through the pandemic,” said Blair. “The award is really for the entire college community. It wouldn’t be possible to accomplish what we have without the support from the administration and all of the students, coaches, faculty and staff.”

Blair, a lifelong Newburyport resident, took the helm of the College’s athletics program in the fall of 2017. Since then, he’s added five new varsity teams, most recently women’s golf. A few other accomplishments in the past five years include the women’s volleyball team capturing two consecutive Region XXI Championships, baseball team winning the District F Championship and advancing to the College World Series and cross-country runners and golfers competing at the national level. The men’s basketball team just wrapped up a memorable season as well. They went on a 14-game winning streak and played in the NJCAA Region 21/East District Championship Game for the first time since 2009.

Northern Essex Community College competes as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and sponsors 13 varsity intercollegiate sports.

