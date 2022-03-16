Whittier Tech Senior Chloe Simard of Haverhill Receives U.S. Presidential Scholar Nomination

A Haverhill student at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School has been nominated as a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Senior Chloe Simard is in Whittier Tech’s Allied Health Program, carries a 4.22 grade-point average and maintains high honors. Simard is one of just six career technical education students in Massachusetts nominated this year.

“Chloe is a dedicated athlete, student and member of our community,” said Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. “She is one of the hardest working students in our senior class. She expects nothing short of excellence in everything she does.”

Simard is a member of the National Honor Society with hopes of continuing her education and becoming a pediatric surgeon. She is OSHA-certified, a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant and certified in CPR, first aid and basic life support. She works at Whittier Rehabilitation Center as a CNA as part of her cooperative education and volunteers in the children’s unit at a local hospital.

Simard is also a varsity athlete, playing volleyball and lacrosse, and is involved in the Whittier Chess Club.

The U.S. Presidential Scholar Award is given to distinguished high school students across the country. The award is one of the highest honors given to high school students, as only around 3,000 students across the country are nominated per year.

Simard and her fellow nominees were recognized by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators during its general membership meeting in Marlborough earlier this month. Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley presented each student with an award on behalf of the state.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...