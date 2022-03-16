VFW Lorraine Post 29 Honors Vietnam Veterans at Breakfast Event

More than 100 veterans turned out for a pancake breakfast last Saturday in Haverhill in honor of Vietnam veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, also raised about $3,000 to assist veterans going forward. Thanks to an unidentified sponsor, all Vietnam veterans attending ate free. The winner of the event’s 50/50 raffle also donated the prize back to the charity.

VFW Lorraine Post 29 Commander Shawn Watkins and VFW State Commander Doug Wood handed out commemorative t-shirts to Vietnam veterans who attended and thanked them for their service.

The VFW also announced plans to distribute grave markers with the help of Salem Five bank in North Andover.

Those who wish to donate may visit vfwpost29.square.site or mail a check payable to the VFW Lorraine Post 29, 576 Primrose St, Haverhill, MA 01830.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...