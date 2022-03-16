Area Groups Share in Homeowner Education and Foreclosure Prevention Counseling Grants

Area agencies will provide first-time homeownership education and foreclosure prevention counseling programs paid for by the state Division of Banks.

Consumer counseling organizations sharing in grants are ACT Lawrence, $102,000; Lawrence Community Works, $75,494; and Merrimack Valley Housing Partnership, $75,000. Lowell-based Home Preservation Coalition of the Merrimack Valley is also receiving $239,641 for its foreclosure education center.

The grants assist homeowners who are experiencing some type of financial hardship caused by either a loss of, or reduction in income, or a medical issue as well as prospective homebuyers who are determining if homeownership is right for them.

“The past two years have presented significant challenges to both current and future homeowners. It is more important now than ever to ensure that the residents in the Commonwealth are able to secure and maintain ownership of housing,” said Undersecretary Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation Edward A. Palleschi.

Commissioner of Banks Mary L. Gallagher added, “The funded organizations have demonstrated strong work plans to continue to serve clients with innovative methods both in-person and remotely.” She said it is the 15th consecutive year of the grant program.

