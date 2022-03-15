Haverhill Plans Kindergarten Information Nights March 29 and April 13

Haverhill Public Schools are having Kindergarten Information Nights with departments and teachers advising parents on how to prepare their children for kindergarten.

The sessions are for parents and guardians of children who are five-years-old by Aug. 31. There will be food, a free kindergarten book for all attendees and translations available.

Information nights are Tuesday, March 29, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., and Wednesday, April 13, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Bradford Elementary School, 118 Montvale St.

Registration documents may also be found here. Those who bring completed documents to the session will be entered into drawings for free gifts.

