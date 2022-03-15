Haverhill City Council Hears Plan to Add, Move and Renumber Voting Places Per State Redistricting

Last year’s redistricting means the Haverhill City Council is being asked tonight to sign off on 28 voting sites, including some familiar locations that have been renumbered and moved.

Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas released a chart (below) showing new sub-precincts necessary to accommodate the city’s reduction in state representatives from four to two and increase to two state senators.

“Despite our best efforts, this redistricting resulted in a great many changes to the makeup of our precincts.” Koutoulas told councilors in a letter Friday.

Haverhill’s Board of Registrars of Voters signed off on the changes last week. Councilors are being asked to also approves the changes.

As WHAV reported first last October, Haverhill will be split between two representatives, leaving only expanded area seats currently occupied by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Andy X. Vargas. Seats now held by Reps. Lenny Mirra and Christina Minicucci will no longer have precincts in Haverhill.

Meanwhile, state senate redistricting plan breaks off a portion of Haverhill and adds it to a new district also comprised of the whole of Lawrence and Methuen.

Haverhill was destined to see changes in its state house delegation with Campbell retiring from office this year and Sen. Diana DiZoglio not seeking reelection in favor of a run for state auditor. What remains of DiZoglio’s district in Haverhill is being combined with Wilmington, Tewksbury, Andover, North Andover, Merrimac and Amesbury. Much of that territory is currently represented by Sen. Barry Finegold.

The Haverhill City Council meets at 7 p.m. remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

State Senate District State House Representative District 1st Essex 2nd Essex and Middlesex 3rd Essex 15th Essex Location Address 1-1 X X Somebody Cares 358 Washington St 1-2 X X Cit Ctr 10 Welcome St 1-2A X X Cit Ctr 10 Welcome St 1-3 X X HHS 137 Monument 1-3A X X HHS 137 Monument 2-1 X X Hunking School 480 South Main St 2-2 X X Bradford Elementary 116 Montvale St 2-3 X X Moody School 59 Margin St 3-1 X X Cit Ctr 10 Welcome St 3-2 X X HP Library 99 Main St 3-3 X X UU Church 15 Kenoza Ave 4-1 X X Nettle School 150 Boardman St 4-2 X X NECC 100 Elliott St Tech Ctr 4-3 X X Kennedy Cir Comm Rm Kennedy Cir 5-1 X X Julian Steele Comm Rm 772 Washington St 5-1A X X Julian Steele Comm Rm 772 Washington St 5-2 X X 1st Presbyterian Church 346 Broadway 5-3 X X West Congregational Church 767 Broadway 5-3A X X West Congregational Church 767 Broadway 6-1 X X HHS 137 Monument St 6-2 X X JG Whittier School 256 Concord St 6-2A X X JG Whittier School 256 Concord St 6-3 X X Pentucket Lake School 252 Concord St 7-1 X X Presidential Gardens Comm Rm 140 Evergreen Dr 7-2 X X Hunking School 480 South Main St 7-2A X X Julian Steele Comm Rm 772 Washington St 7-3 X X Bradford Elementary 116 Montvale St

