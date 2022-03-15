Haverhill City Council Hears Plan to Add, Move and Renumber Voting Places Per State Redistricting

Community center at Kennedy Circle, Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

Last year’s redistricting means the Haverhill City Council is being asked tonight to sign off on 28 voting sites, including some familiar locations that have been renumbered and moved.

Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas released a chart (below) showing new sub-precincts necessary to accommodate the city’s reduction in state representatives from four to two and increase to two state senators.

“Despite our best efforts, this redistricting resulted in a great many changes to the makeup of our precincts.” Koutoulas told councilors in a letter Friday.

Haverhill’s Board of Registrars of Voters signed off on the changes last week. Councilors are being asked to also approves the changes.

As WHAV reported first last October, Haverhill will be split between two representatives, leaving only expanded area seats currently occupied by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Andy X. Vargas. Seats now held by Reps. Lenny Mirra and Christina Minicucci will no longer have precincts in Haverhill.

Meanwhile, state senate redistricting plan breaks off a portion of Haverhill and adds it to a new district also comprised of the whole of Lawrence and Methuen.

Haverhill was destined to see changes in its state house delegation with Campbell retiring from office this year and Sen. Diana DiZoglio not seeking reelection in favor of a run for state auditor. What remains of DiZoglio’s district in Haverhill is being combined with Wilmington, Tewksbury, Andover, North Andover, Merrimac and Amesbury. Much of that territory is currently represented by Sen. Barry Finegold.

The Haverhill City Council meets at 7 p.m. remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

 State Senate District State House Representative District   
1st Essex2nd Essex and Middlesex3rd Essex15th EssexLocationAddress
1-1XXSomebody Cares358 Washington St
1-2XXCit Ctr10 Welcome St
1-2AXXCit Ctr10 Welcome St
1-3XXHHS137 Monument
1-3AXXHHS137 Monument
2-1XXHunking School480 South Main St
2-2XXBradford Elementary116 Montvale St
2-3XXMoody School59 Margin St
3-1XXCit Ctr10 Welcome St
3-2XXHP Library99 Main St
3-3XXUU Church15 Kenoza Ave
4-1XXNettle School150 Boardman St
4-2XXNECC100 Elliott St Tech Ctr
4-3XXKennedy Cir Comm RmKennedy Cir
5-1XXJulian Steele Comm Rm772 Washington St
5-1AXXJulian Steele Comm Rm772 Washington St
5-2XX1st Presbyterian Church346 Broadway
5-3XXWest Congregational Church767 Broadway
5-3AXXWest Congregational Church767 Broadway
6-1XXHHS137 Monument St
6-2XXJG Whittier School256 Concord St
6-2AXXJG Whittier School256 Concord St
6-3XXPentucket Lake School252 Concord St
7-1XXPresidential Gardens Comm Rm140 Evergreen Dr
7-2XXHunking School480 South Main St
7-2AXXJulian Steele Comm Rm772 Washington St
7-3XXBradford Elementary116 Montvale St

