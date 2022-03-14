Haverhill Raises Ukrainian Flag in Solidarity; Here’s ECCF’s List of Where to Safely Donate

The City of Haverhill raised the Ukrainian flag Friday morning at City Hall in a show of solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine who have been under Russian attack since Feb. 24.

Inna Vynarska, a citizen of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv who is visiting her daughter in Haverhill, was the center of attention as she held the flag on the steps of Haverhill City Hall. Former Councilor Krystine Hetel, whose mother was born in Ukraine, led a series of personal stories.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini presided over the solemn ceremony and was joined by Haverhill City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett, Joseph J. Bevilacqua and Thomas J. Sullivan,

Trumpeter Neil Flewelling performed the Ukrainian National anthem for the crowd.

As Haverhill raised the Ukrainian flag at City Hall to show support for the nation under siege from Russia, Essex County Community Foundation has released a list of bona fide organizations collecting money for relief of the nation’s citizens.

The Danvers-based foundation said it has heard from “many donors and friends who are looking for ways to support the Ukrainian people—men, women, children and families that are suffering the devastating consequences of war.”

In a statement, it said, “These organizations are on the ground—or supporting those on the ground—providing food, water, medicine, medical care and other basic necessities to people within Ukraine and to those who are fleeing the country. No amount of support is too small to make a difference.”

Airlink works with aviation and logistics partners to transport relief workers and emergency supplies for reputable non-governmental organizations responding to rapid-onset disasters and other humanitarian crises around the globe. Airlink has supported the transportation of 11 assessment and emergency response teams to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, with more on their way.

Americares provides millions of people around the world access to medicine and supplies. Americares has an emergency response team in Poland to support health services for families affected by the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The team, which is headed to Krakow, has expertise in coordinating large-scale shipments of medicine and relief supplies and mobilizing emergency medical teams in crisis situations.

CARE works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. They are sending food, water and hygiene kits to the most vulnerable in Ukraine.

Doctors Without Borders is an independent, global movement providing medical aid where it’s needed most. The organization has set up emergency response activities in Ukraine and dispatched teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

GlobalGiving is a nonprofit supporting other nonprofits. All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

HelpAge USA, whose mission is to advance the wellbeing and inclusion of older people in the world’s poorest communities, is providing humanitarian relief in food, medicine and hygiene supplies for older people in Ukraine.

International Medical Corps provides emergency relief to those struck by conflict, disaster and disease, working with them to recover, rebuild and gain the skills and tools required for self-reliance. International Medical Corps is on the ground in Ukraine, has created a logistics and support hub in Poland, and is working with health agencies and local partners to provide primary and emergency health services; mental health and psychosocial support; gender-based violence response services and protection services for women, children and other at-risk people; and medicines and medical supplies.

UNICEF USA supports UNICEF’s global work through fundraising, advocacy and education. Humanitarian work in Ukraine focuses on safeguarding children’s rights to safety, health, education, psychosocial support, protection and water and sanitation services.

USA for UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) protects refugees and empowers them with hope and opportunity. Donations will provide emergency aid to families in Ukraine and wherever the next emergency occurs.

World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines and provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. It is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

In addition, the Council on Foundations has produced a comprehensive page of information and resources on Philanthropy’s Response to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

