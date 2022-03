The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce are having a food and diaper drive.

Donations will be collected Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Those seeking assistance or to make a donation are advised to call Tom Raiche at 781-608-6443 or visit unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/covid-19-family-fund/.

