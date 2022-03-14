Greater Lawrence Tech Student Receives Nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar

Lourdes Luna Ceballos, a senior at Greater Lawrence Technical School, was recently nominated as a U.S. Presidential Scholar—one of just six career technical education students in Massachusetts nominated this year.

Ceballos, of Lawrence, studies Medical Assisting. She is a certified medical assistant and will continue her education by entering the psychology field with hopes of becoming a psychiatrist. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year and is ranked 14th in her class with a 4.11 grade-point average. Ceballos has been active in her community volunteering to tutor students, and as a member of the Interact Club. Ceballos also designed the uniform for the Medical Assistant Program.

“Lourdes is a very caring and compassionate student who has displayed these qualities to everyone she has come in contact with,” Superintendent John Lavoie said. “She has made significant contributions to the community, and we are excited to see how she will continue to change the world after she leaves Greater Lawrence.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholar Award is given to distinguished high school students across the country. The award is one of the highest honors given to high school students, as only around 3,000 students across the country are nominated per year.

Ceballos and her fellow nominees were recognized by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators during its general membership meeting in Marlborough March 3.

Jeffrey C. Riley, Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner, presented each student with an award on behalf of the state.

