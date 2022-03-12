Whittier Tech Instructor Robert E. Denoncour, Former Regan Ford Technician, Dies at 75

Robert E. Denoncour, 75, of Haverhill, died March 10, at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

Denoncour was born in Methuen, son of the late Camille and Theresa (Sheehan) Denoncour and was raised in Haverhill and attended Saint James Grammar School. A member of the Haverhill Trade School, class of 1965, he also attended Fitchburg State College.

A master technician, certified by ASE, he was first employed as an auto technician at Regan Ford in Haverhill. In 1986, he assumed a position as an automotive technology instructor at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, a job he thoroughly enjoyed until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the Whittier Regional Teachers Association.

Denoncour enjoyed his home and was happiest spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a steam train enthusiast and was building his own steam locomotive engine to operate on the tracks that he set up in his yard. He also enjoyed dining out, traveling, especially trips to the beach, Ogunquit, Maine, and cruises to Bermuda, Key West, Jamaica, and the Grand Caymans.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 48 years, Susan P. (Huberdeau) Denoncour; son, Andrew J. Denoncour of Haverhill; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn M. and Kristen Denoncour of Townsend; twin grandsons, Jayson and Tyler Denoncour of Townsend; grand-daughter, Tanina Dawidowicz; sister-in-law and her husband Carol and Paul Daniel of Greenland, N.H.; nephew Michael Daniel and his wife Alexia; niece Ashley Fitzpatrick and her husband Patrick; and several cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Monday, March 14, from 3-6 p.m. at Berube-Comeau Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill. His funeral service follows at 6:15 in the funeral home. A private family burial service will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The American Red Cross, 180 Rustcraft Road, Dedham, MA.

