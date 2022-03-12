I-495 Construction Update: Lanes Close Daytimes This Week for Guardrail Work

Continuing guardrail installation along Interstate 495 means lanes close on both sides of the highway in Haverhill this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be various daytime, left lane closings as part of the more than $100 million Twin Bridge Replacement Project. Work allows trucks to enter and exit the work zone.

A single left lane closes on I-495 north, between exits 106 and 107, Ward Hill and River Street, from Monday, March 14, through Thursday, March 17, from 6 a.m. -2 p.m., each day. On the southbound side, a single left lane closes between exits 107 and 106, on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

