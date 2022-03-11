U.S. House Plan Includes Aid to Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Watershed Council

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and the Merrimack River Watershed Council are two possible beneficiaries of federal spending legislation passed Thursday by the U.S. House

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said she was among those who voted to pass the bill that provides critical aid to Ukraine and support for community projects across the Third District.

“The comprehensive government funding package we just passed is an investment in a brighter future,” said Congresswoman Trahan. “From providing critical assistance to the Ukrainian people to helping lower costs for working families, creating American jobs, and supporting the most vulnerable in our communities, this legislation is an essential step forward in our mission to build a better America and a safer world.”

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is slated to receive $2 million to expand its primary health care services at 700 Essex St., in Lawrence by creating an additional 4,000 square feet of new space and renovating existing space and equipment. The Health Center also operates clinics in Methuen and Haverhill.

Merrimack River Watershed Council would receive $352,000 to support projects focused on providing clean water in four highly urbanized and contaminated segments of the Merrimack River.

The legislation provides $13.6 billion in emergency funding to support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack.

Specifically, the legislation provides $2.7 billion in humanitarian assistance and $1.4 billion for Migration and Refugee Assistance to support refugees fleeing Ukraine; $3 billion defense assistance; $650 million towards the Foreign Military Financing Program to build capacity to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine and its neighbors; increases the president’s authority to transfer defense equipment to Ukraine and other allies to $3 billion; $1.8 billion in economic assistance including energy and cybersecurity; $25 million to the U.S. Agency for Global Media to combat disinformation; and $120 million for USAID Transition Initiatives to support local actors, such as activists and independent media.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.

