‘Possible Dreams: Small Steps—Big Impact’ Goes Online to the Public Monday Night

“Possible Dreams: Small Steps—Big Impact,” Team Haverhill’s 15th annual community visioning event, returns online Monday night to celebrate the city’s progress, elicit aspirations and foster new connections.

Hosted by Lisa Marzilli of Team Haverhill, this year’s Possible Dreams spotlights 11 ideas submitted by residents in advance. The conversation focuses on these ideas and explores what small steps can be taken to move them forward. A list of ideas, and event details, may be found at teamhaverhill.org.

The free community conversation, open to the public, also gives attendees an opportunity to meet new people, discover more that Haverhill has to offer and shape the future of the community by sharing and incubating new ideas.

Possible Dreams takes place Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m., online via Zoom. Registration is required here. There is also a link to the registration page at facebook.com/TeamHaverhill.

