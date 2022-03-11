97.9 WHAV Joins Public Radio in Airing Lennon’s ‘Give Peace a Chance’ Today at 1:30 p.m.

This afternoon, Friday, March 11, 97.9 WHAV joins public radio stations across the nation as we come together in a simultaneous broadcast of John Lennon’s timeless song of unity, hope and peace, “Give Peace a Chance.”

This collective transmission serves to unite public radio listeners from coast to coast in a unified demonstration to support those around the world who are affected by war, reminding all of us that we can collectively amplify support for peace across the globe.

Public radio together, for peace. 🕊

Join us by tuning in at 1:30 p.m.

#publicradiotogetherforpeace

