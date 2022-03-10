Haverhill Exchange Club’s 20th Annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Celebration March 17

The Exchange Club of Haverhill is having its 20th Annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with a breakfast buffet, networking and prizes.

The event takes place Thursday, March 17, with doors opening at 7 a.m., and breakfast being served at 7:30, at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10.

The Exchange Club of Haverhill seeks to make the community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, Community Service, Service to Youth and its national project, Prevention of Child Abuse.

Sponsorships are available by calling Ron Carpenito at 978-494-0346 or emailing [email protected]. For a program book ad, call Sarah Wescott at 508-451-1497 or emailing [email protected].

