Haverhill City Council Meeting Takes on Aura as Awards Ceremony with Granting of Honors

Tuesday’s City Council meeting was, in part, an awards ceremony for two Haverhill residents and three canines.

Councilors took the opportunity to recognize two individuals for their service to the community and present citations from the City Council and Mayor James J. Fiorentini. David Habib, coach of the Haverhill Girls Softball League, was cited for his work as a coach and mentor to hundreds of girls for more than a decade as well as a member of the board of directors. Council President Timothy J. Jordan presented Habib with the Council’s citation.

“In recognition of your tremendous dedication and service to the Haverhill Girls Softball League, 12 years as a coach and eight years as a board member, we commend your volunteer efforts,” he said.

Upon receiving the honor, Habib said he is taking a year off to spend time with his family but promised to be back coaching again in the future. The award was suggested by Stephen Costa.

Also recognized for her tireless work in the community, Nomsa Ncube, who recently received the Black Excellence on the Hill Award from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. As WHAV previously reported, Ncube was nominated for that award by Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua gave examples of Ncube’s contributions to the city.

“She has been committed to the defense, maintenance and development of basic human rights for more than 30 years. She serves at Somebody Cares New England as Community Liaison and Food Pantry Director. In addition, she’s just very active in helping women and children and families find food and clothing and shelter,” he said.

Councilor Melinda E. Barrett also praised Ncube saying Haverhill is extremely lucky to have a woman like her in its midst because she brings heart to the city.

Finally, City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas formally announced the winners of Haverhill’s first annual Top Dog Contest. The contest was the brainchild of Assistant Clerk Kaitlin Wright as a way to focus attention on the start of dog license renewal season.

Koutoulas said there were a total of 30 four-legged entrants with the three top dogs selected by a random drawing.

“The first place went to Mitzi, a 12-year old female Labrador Retriever mix and she’s owned by Terry Kenny. Second place went to Maddie, a 15-year-old female King Charles Cavalier Spaniel and her owner is Judy DeMillia and, finally, third place went to Rigby, a seven-year-old male Hound. His owner is Nancy Beirne,” she said.

The dogs will receive the highly coveted tags numbered one, two and three. In addition, all of the entrant’s photographs are on display at the City Clerk’s office.

