Greater Haverhill Chamber Names CNA Stores as February Business of the Month

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce selected CNA Stores, a veteran-owned business, as its February Business of the Month.

CNA, which stands for Completely Natural Alternative, is and adult-use cannabis retailer. Its Haverhill store opened during November 2020 at 558 River St. The business was started by veterans Robert DiFazio, who serves as CEO, and Billie Haggard. They both served in the U.S. Navy—DiFazio in the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Program from 1994-1999, and Haggard who served as a nuclear machinist mate.

In January, the Haverhill Chamber honored River Street Café as its business of the month. The restaurant was started by DiFazio’s daughter Kelly and is located a few doors down in the same building.

