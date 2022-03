Garima Parakh is the featured member artist of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association for March and April.

Her oil paintings, featuring landscapes and still lifes are on display in the Art Niche at UMass Lowell’s iHub at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

The Art Niche is open to the public during regular iHub hours.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...