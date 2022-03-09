North Andover Republican Town Committee Plans Spring Fling with Diehl, Doughty and Others

The North Andover Republican Town Committee hosts its annual Spring Fling next Tuesday with Republican candidates for governor Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty, among others.

Other Republican candidates include Kate Campanale, lieutenant governor; Jay McMahon attorney general; Rayla Campbell, secretary of state; Bob May, 6th Congressional District; Ken Gray, 2nd Essex and Middlesex District state senate; and Joe Finn, 14th Essex state representative.

Candidates for local office will also be in attendance, including Rosemary Smedile, running for reelection to the selectboard, and Kevin Dube and Joe Hicks, who are currently vying for the open seat on the North Andover School Committee.

The Spring Fling takes place March 15, with doors open at 6 and program at 7 p.m., at China Blossom. Tickets are $50 and include a light buffet of Chinese food. A cash bar will be available.

Part of the proceeds will help to fund the local Republican’s Jim Gammie Scholarship which is awarded to a North Andover senior going on to college in the fall. Gammie was a longtime GOP activist and an RTC chair in town.

As in past years, there will be a straw poll, covering the Republican primary for governor as well as North Andover’s local municipal election.

