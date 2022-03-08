Students from Haverhill High VIP Team Address Legislators Wednesday on Need for Support

Students from Haverhill High School’s Violence Intervention & Prevention Team join their peers from three other schools Wednesday in letting state legislators know what they need to “to feel supported in school.”

Students are also expected to encourage legislators during the online forum to consider setting aside more money for Safe and Supportive Schools grants. The young leaders prepared for the speaking opportunity with mentoring from graduate students of Harvard Law School.

The forum is sponsored by Trauma and Learning Policy Initiative of Massachusetts Advocates for Children; Harvard Law School; Sen. Sal DiDomenico; Rep. Ruth Balser; and Sen. Jason Lewis and Rep. Alice Peisch, co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Education.

The online presentation takes place, Wednesday, March 9, from 11-noon. Registration is required here.

