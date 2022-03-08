Langley-Adams and Other Libraries Present ‘Living in Tough Times’ with the Museum of Bad Art March 14

Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library and other local public libraries are presenting an online program featuring “Living in Tough Times” from the Museum of Bad Art of Boston.

Museum Curator in Chief Michael Frank takes viewers through the program exploring how art has helped people through this global pandemic, climate change and political upheaval.

The free program takes place Monday, March 14, from 7-8 p.m., online. Registration is required in advance to receive a link to the presentation.

Chelmsford Library is hosting the online presentation and other participating institutions include Boxford, Georgetown, Newburyport and Nevins in Methuen.

