Cancer Survivor and Author Anne Marie Bennett Addresses Women’s City Club of Haverhill March 15

Author Anne Marie Bennett shares her inspiring journey from cancer to recovery with members of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill at an upcoming meeting.

Bennett kept journals of her treatments and published two books, in hopes of giving support to anyone who has faced difficult journeys in life. Her books include “Bright Side of the Road: A Spiritual Journey Through Cancer” and “Sunflower Spirit Workbook: 26 Simple Ways to Follow the Light of Self, Others & Spirit While Journeying with Cancer.”

The meeting takes place Tuesday, March 15, from 1-3 p.m., at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. Parking is in front of the church. New members and guests are welcome.

Club President Phyllis Farfaras will also conduct a brief business meeting followed by a light refreshments, coffee and tea. The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

